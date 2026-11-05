Wave Life Sciences: Buy Rating Reiterated as WVE-006 Supports $44 Price Target and Pipeline Upside

In a report released yesterday, Whitney Ijem from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Wave Life Sciences, with a price target of $44.00 .

Whitney Ijem’s rating is based on a combination of factors, including what he views as a significant gap between Wave Life Sciences’ market value and the potential of its lead asset, WVE-006, for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency. Positive Phase 2 results and an agreed FDA development route reduce scientific and regulatory uncertainty, leaving execution as the primary remaining risk. He estimates that WVE-006 alone supports value above the current share price, while the unchanged price target remains $44.

Ijem also sees meaningful upside from WVE-007, an early obesity program with a genetically supported, non-GLP mechanism that may preserve muscle mass, even though its clinical evidence and regulatory path remain developing. The Research Day added optionality through WVE-008, an RNA-editing program targeting a large population with PNPLA3-related liver disease, despite not being included in the current valuation. Together, these catalysts and the possibility that upcoming data will clarify the obesity opportunity support his continued Buy recommendation.

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In another report released yesterday, Bank of America Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

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