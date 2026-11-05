GRAIL: Buy Rating Maintained with $150 Price Target Unchanged Amid Long-Term Growth Potential

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kyle Mikson CFA maintained a Buy rating on GRAIL Inc today and set a price target of $150.00.

Kyle Mikson CFA’s rating is based on several factors, including his view that the weaker third-quarter performance reflected temporary pressure from market sentiment, seasonal effects, and rising competition rather than a breakdown in GRAIL’s long-term opportunity. He also sees encouraging execution in the commercial rollout, with a larger sales team, growing physician engagement, repeat testing, and expanding health-system integration supporting future Galleri adoption.

The analyst views a potential FDA decision in early 2027 as a major catalyst that could improve product differentiation, demand, and reimbursement prospects, while promotional pricing and increased advertising may build volume ahead of that event. Although lower pricing, returning royalties, and continued cash usage could weigh on margins, he believes these investments are manageable and that the shares undervalue the company’s longer-term growth potential; therefore, he keeps the Buy rating and $150 price target.

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Mikson CFA covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Pacific Biosciences, Illumina, and CareDx. According to TipRanks, Mikson CFA has an average return of 21.3% and a 48.46% success rate on recommended stocks.

In another report released today, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $150.00 price target.

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