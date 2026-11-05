Incyte’s Upcoming ASH 2026 Data for ’989 Support Buy Rating; $152 Price Target Unchanged

In a report released today, John Newman from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Incyte, with a price target of $152.00 .

John Newman gave his Buy rating based on several factors, led by Incyte’s upcoming ASH 2026 presentation of ’989, a mutant-CALR antibody studied alone and with ruxolitinib in first-line myelofibrosis. He sees positive results as a potentially important catalyst that could establish a replacement growth driver before generic competition pressures ruxolitinib revenue in late 2028.

Although symptom improvement may not clearly exceed ruxolitinib, early data indicate that ’989 could produce better spleen responses in CALR-mutated disease, while a new composite measure could strengthen the program’s development prospects. Additional next-generation CALR and JAK2 programs provide further pipeline support, and the unchanged $152 price target reflects continued upside potential despite the clinical risks.

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According to TipRanks, Newman is an analyst with an average return of -2.5% and a 39.73% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as BioNTech SE, Adicet Bio, and Tango Therapeutics.

In another report released today, Leerink Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $150.00 price target.

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