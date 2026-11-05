Reynolds Consumer Products: Hold as Durable Volume Growth Remains Uncertain Despite Resilient Results

Brian McNamara, an analyst from Canaccord Genuity, maintained the Hold rating on Reynolds Consumer Products. The associated price target is $25.00.

Brian McNamara’s rating is based on Reynolds Consumer Products’ ability to deliver results slightly ahead of expectations while maintaining its full-year outlook, despite substantial raw-material pressure. He sees management navigating inflation, pricing decisions, and consumer weakness effectively, with ongoing investment potentially positioning the company for better performance when market conditions improve.

However, the analyst remains cautious because Reynolds has struggled to produce consistent volume growth for many years, and current cost and consumer trends make a near-term recovery uncertain. Although the company’s brands and market positions are strong, McNamara wants to see durable volume improvement before becoming more positive, supporting his Hold rating and unchanged $25 price target.

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In another report released today, UBS also assigned a Hold rating to the stock with a $27.00 price target.

REYN’s price has also changed moderately for the past six months – from $20.700 to $25.130, which is a 21.40% increase.

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