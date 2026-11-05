Cigna’s Strong Execution and Earnings Outlook Support Buy Rating; $378 Price Target Unchanged

Bank of America Securities analyst Kevin Fischbeck has maintained their bullish stance on CI stock, giving a Buy rating yesterday.

Kevin Fischbeck’s rating is based on several factors, including Cigna’s substantial earnings-per-share outperformance, which was powered by strong results in its healthcare operations. That segment benefited from premium growth, membership expansion, improved efficiency, and favorable medical-cost trends, while Specialty also performed well despite pressure from pharmacy-benefit contract changes and related investments.

He also viewed the company’s outlook as sound, supported by a modest increase to 2026 earnings guidance and a reaffirmed expectation for at least 10% EPS growth in 2027. Evernorth exceeded revenue and operating-profit expectations, and with the $378 price target unchanged, Fischbeck believes Cigna’s improving execution and earnings trajectory justify a Buy rating.

According to TipRanks, Fischbeck is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.1% and a 57.68% success rate. Fischbeck covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Centene, HCA Healthcare, and Tenet Healthcare.

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In another report released yesterday, Bernstein also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $387.00 price target.

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