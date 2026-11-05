Tenaya Therapeutics: Buy Rating and $5 Price Target Maintained on Gene-Therapy Progress

Canaccord Genuity analyst Whitney Ijem has maintained their bullish stance on TNYA stock, giving a Buy rating today.

Whitney Ijem’s rating is based on Tenaya Therapeutics’ continued progress with two AAV gene-therapy candidates, TN-201 and TN-401, which address sizable rare-disease populations in MYBPC3-HCM and PKP2-ARVC. Their safety results have been encouraging so far, while additional follow-up is needed to establish durability and efficacy. Upcoming clinical updates and regulatory guidance on pivotal development could provide important valuation catalysts.

Tenaya’s cash balance of $66.8 million at the end of 3Q26, with funding projected into 4Q27, supports continued execution and reduces near-term financing pressure. Although pivotal-study timing remains uncertain and the stock faces a cash overhang, Ijem views the company as undervalued relative to its steady progress and maintained the $5 price target alongside the Buy rating.

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In another report released today, Piper Sandler also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 21 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TNYA in relation to earlier this year.

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