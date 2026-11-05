Caris Life Sciences: Strong Q3 Execution and Raised 2026 Outlook Tempered by Profitability Pressure; Hold, $30 Price Target Unchanged

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kyle Mikson CFA has maintained their neutral stance on CAI stock, giving a Hold rating today.

Kyle Mikson CFA’s rating is based on strong third-quarter execution, with revenue exceeding expectations as higher pricing and greater therapy-selection testing supported growth. Accelerating volumes for MI Profile and Caris Assure, along with the expanded sales organization, suggest continued near-term momentum. The company also raised its 2026 revenue outlook and maintained expectations for positive adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow.

However, the larger commercial team and increased marketing spending pressured profitability, while operating expenses were raised materially. Mikson remains cautious because Caris must still prove that its newer and upcoming offerings, including Caris Confirm, can become durable contributors to long-term growth. Accordingly, he keeps a Hold rating and leaves the price target unchanged at $30.

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According to TipRanks, Mikson CFA is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.3% and a 48.46% success rate. Mikson CFA covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Pacific Biosciences, Illumina, and CareDx.

In another report released today, Piper Sandler also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

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