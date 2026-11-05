Toyota’s Strong Profit Growth, Raised Outlook and Shareholder Returns Support Buy Rating

Toyota Motor, the Consumer Cyclical sector company, was revisited by a Wall Street analyst today. Analyst Shiro Sakamaki from Bank of America Securities maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a Yen4,000.00 price target.

Shiro Sakamaki gave his Buy rating based on several factors, led by Toyota’s stronger-than-expected second-quarter operating profit and improved full-year outlook. Quarterly operating income reached ¥1.13tn, materially above BofA’s forecast, while management lifted its annual operating-profit target to ¥3.9tn. The upgrade reflects better product mix and pricing, together with a smaller-than-feared tariff burden and other cost benefits.

The recommendation is also supported by shareholder returns, including a further ¥300bn buyback and planned cancellation of shares equal to about 7% of outstanding stock. Management outlined scope for substantial additional distributions, alongside disciplined growth in capital spending and research. Sakamaki also saw greater visibility into Toyota’s medium-term direction, including robotics initiatives and an Asia-focused vehicle platform, while the ¥4,000 price objective implies further upside.

Promotion

55% Off TipRanks

Unlock powerful investing tools with TipRanks Premium to make smarter, more confident investment decisions

Subscribe to TipRanks Smart Investor Newsletter, and discover new investing opportunities with data-backed stock picks

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue