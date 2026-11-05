STAAR Surgical: Buy Rating Maintained as Strong Revenue Growth and Supply Recovery Support $32 Price Target

John Young CFA, an analyst from Canaccord Genuity, maintained the Buy rating on Staar Surgical. The associated price target remains the same with $32.00.

John Young CFA’s rating is based on STAAR Surgical’s stronger-than-expected third-quarter revenue, driven by China and continued growth outside China. He sees EVO+ and toric lens adoption supporting further Chinese expansion, while improving supply from the Swiss facility could allow the company to capture unmet demand. Although gross margin declined because of temporary production, freight, tariff, and inventory pressures, management expects improvement as capacity and yields recover.

Young also views STAAR’s debt-free balance sheet, growing cash position, and planned share repurchase as financial strengths. The expanded leadership team and upcoming presbyopia lens programs provide additional opportunities for innovation and longer-term growth. Against this backdrop, he maintained a Buy rating and left the price target unchanged at $32.

In another report released today, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $34.00 price target.

Promotion

55% Off TipRanks

Unlock powerful investing tools with TipRanks Premium to make smarter, more confident investment decisions

Subscribe to TipRanks Smart Investor Newsletter, and discover new investing opportunities with data-backed stock picks

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue