Relay Therapeutics: Upcoming Clinical Catalysts Support Newman’s $29 Price Target

Analyst John Newman from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Relay Therapeutics and keeping the price target at $29.00.

John Newman’s rating is based on Relay Therapeutics’ upcoming clinical and regulatory catalysts, particularly new zovegalisib results in vascular anomalies at ASH that could clarify the pathway toward an FDA filing. He also views the expected completion of the pivotal breast-cancer study by mid-2027 and preparations for potential launches as evidence of meaningful execution and commercial progress.

Additional support comes from planned 2027 data for the zovegalisib combination regimen and a new TIE2 inhibitor aimed at venous malformations, broadening the company’s opportunity in vascular anomalies. Relay’s cash balance, which management expects to fund operations into 2029, strengthens the investment case, while Newman maintains the $29 price target, unchanged from $29.

Promotion

55% Off TipRanks

Unlock powerful investing tools with TipRanks Premium to make smarter, more confident investment decisions

Subscribe to TipRanks Smart Investor Newsletter, and discover new investing opportunities with data-backed stock picks

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue