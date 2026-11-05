AMC Entertainment’s Improving Operating Momentum Offset by Leverage Risks, Supporting a Hold Rating

Barrington analyst Patrick Sholl has maintained their neutral stance on AMC stock, giving a Hold rating today.

Patrick Sholl’s rating is based on a balance between AMC Entertainment’s improving operating momentum and the risks that still constrain its equity outlook. Strong third-quarter attendance, gains in domestic and international box-office share, and a healthy October start indicate that studio releases are translating into better revenue and earnings potential. Premium-format screens, concession spending, and A-List membership also provide avenues for higher revenue per customer.

At the same time, AMC remains highly sensitive to the consistency of film releases and carries an aggressive risk profile despite recent refinancing and lower interest costs. Management’s expectation of positive free cash flow in 2026 and continued debt improvement are encouraging, but the company’s substantial fixed-cost base and remaining leverage leave limited room for weaker periods. Accordingly, Sholl viewed the stock’s recovery potential as balanced by execution and balance-sheet risks, supporting a Hold recommendation rather than a more bullish stance.

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In another report released today, B. Riley Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $4.00 price target.

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