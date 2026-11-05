Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Personal Finance

Chime’s Accelerating Growth and Expanding Monetization Support Buy Rating; $50 Price Target Unchanged

By TipRanks Auto-Generated Intelligence Newsdesk,

7 days ago

Canaccord Genuity analyst Joseph Vafi has maintained their bullish stance on CHYM stock, giving a Buy rating today.

Joseph Vafi’s rating is based on several factors, including Chime’s accelerating growth, broader customer reach, and expanding monetization. Chime Prime is attracting higher-income users, increasing credit usage, and supporting larger loans, while Enterprise is opening an additional growth channel. Together, these initiatives broaden Chime’s addressable market and strengthen its competitive position.

Vafi also sees meaningful operating leverage as active members and revenue per member increase, with disciplined costs allowing more incremental revenue to reach earnings. MyPay and Instant Loans are scaling quickly, while Chime Invest, Visa Flex, joint accounts, and potential credit products should deepen engagement and raise revenue per member. The unchanged $50 price target supports the Buy view, reflecting confidence in sustained growth, improving margins, and continued profitability.

Promotion

55% Off TipRanks

Learn more about TipRanks Premium

In another report released today, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $41.00 price target.

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

Add to Preferred Sources

Comments