Chime’s Accelerating Growth and Expanding Monetization Support Buy Rating; $50 Price Target Unchanged

Canaccord Genuity analyst Joseph Vafi has maintained their bullish stance on CHYM stock, giving a Buy rating today.

Joseph Vafi’s rating is based on several factors, including Chime’s accelerating growth, broader customer reach, and expanding monetization. Chime Prime is attracting higher-income users, increasing credit usage, and supporting larger loans, while Enterprise is opening an additional growth channel. Together, these initiatives broaden Chime’s addressable market and strengthen its competitive position.

Vafi also sees meaningful operating leverage as active members and revenue per member increase, with disciplined costs allowing more incremental revenue to reach earnings. MyPay and Instant Loans are scaling quickly, while Chime Invest, Visa Flex, joint accounts, and potential credit products should deepen engagement and raise revenue per member. The unchanged $50 price target supports the Buy view, reflecting confidence in sustained growth, improving margins, and continued profitability.

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In another report released today, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $41.00 price target.

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