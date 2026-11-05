Ocugen’s Retinal Gene-Therapy Catalysts Support Unchanged $11 Price Target Despite Cash Overhang

Ocugen, the Healthcare sector company, was revisited by a Wall Street analyst yesterday. Analyst Whitney Ijem from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a $11.00 price target.

Whitney Ijem’s rating is based on Ocugen’s potentially broad, mutation-independent gene-therapy platform for retinal diseases. Its three pivotal programs—OCU400 in retinitis pigmentosa, OCU410ST in Stargardt disease, and OCU410 in geographic atrophy—provide several opportunities for clinical and commercial upside. The first two are the main near-term catalysts, with pivotal results anticipated in 1Q27 and 2Q27.

OCU400 is especially important because earlier testing showed functional improvement in treated eyes while controls did not improve, and the Phase 3 trial uses a broader mobility measure. Ijem therefore sees meaningful re-rating potential from upcoming data, even while recognizing the company’s cash overhang, and maintained the $11 price target.

In another report released today, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

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OCGN’s price has also changed dramatically for the past six months – from $1.850 to $0.874, which is a -52.76% drop .

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