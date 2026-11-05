Insulet: Buy Rating Reiterated as Strong Execution Supports $179 Price Target

Canaccord Genuity analyst William Plovanic maintained a Buy rating on Insulet yesterday and set a price target of $179.00.

William Plovanic’s rating is based on several factors, including Insulet’s strong third-quarter performance and improved operating outlook. Revenue exceeded estimates, adjusted EPS substantially surpassed expectations, and international Omnipod sales provided meaningful support. Management also raised its 2026 revenue-growth and operating-margin guidance, while early signs suggested that initiatives to improve Type 2 retention and utilization are beginning to help.

The analyst continues to view the underpenetrated Type 2 automated-insulin-delivery market as a significant long-term opportunity, particularly given the wide gap between AID and CGM adoption. Insulet’s $1 billion share-repurchase authorization adds further support to the investment case, despite a more cautious 2027 growth outlook. Based on the company’s execution, market potential, and expected recovery in customer metrics, Plovanic reiterated his Buy rating and maintained the $179 price target.

In another report released today, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $180.00 price target.

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