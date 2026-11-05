WW International: Buy Rating Maintained at $25 Price Target on Clinical and Core+ Growth

In a report released today, Owen Rickert from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on WW International, Inc., with a price target of $25.00 .

Owen Rickert gave his rating based on several factors, including WW International’s stronger-than-expected third-quarter performance and improving subscriber mix. Clinical subscription revenue rose 48% year over year to $38.0 million, while Core+ subscribers increased 16% and reached a fourth straight quarter of sequential growth, supporting higher recurring revenue and a 14% increase in monthly ARPU. Adjusted EBITDA of $51.7 million, representing a 33.8% margin, materially exceeded expectations and demonstrated the benefit of disciplined spending.

Management also raised the lower end of its 2026 EBITDA outlook and expects clinical subscriptions to contribute about 25% of annual revenue, while projecting roughly 74% adjusted gross margin. Reduced marketing costs, $126.4 million of cash, and $32 million in operating cash flow provide financial flexibility as the company scales its higher-value offerings. Against this improving operating profile, Rickert maintained a $25 price target, with the Buy rating reflecting upside from continued clinical and Core+ expansion.

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According to TipRanks, Rickert is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 48.48% success rate. Rickert covers the Consumer Cyclical sector, focusing on stocks such as Life Time Group Holdings, Barnes & Noble Education, and Xponential Fitness.

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