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Franklin Covey’s Improving Profitability and FY27 Growth Outlook Support a Buy Rating; $30 Price Target Unchanged
By TipRanks Auto-Generated Intelligence Newsdesk,7 days ago
Analyst Alexander Paris from Barrington reiterated a Buy rating on Franklin Covey Company and keeping the price target at $30.00.
Alexander Paris’s rating is based on several factors, including Franklin Covey’s improved profitability despite a modest quarterly revenue decline, with adjusted EBITDA rising and diluted EPS showing strong year-over-year growth. Management’s FY/27 outlook also points to a return to revenue and earnings expansion, supported by stronger client commitments, higher Enterprise North America billings, service bookings, and ongoing cost controls that should widen margins.
The Buy view is further supported by the stock’s low valuation, as its forward EBITDA multiples remain well below the company’s historical average. Paris believes improving sales execution and operating leverage could drive a re-rating, supporting the unchanged $30 price target, which implies substantial upside from the current share price.
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In another report released today, Northland Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>