Shattuck Labs’ RECEPTIVE Program Advances; Pantginis Maintains Buy Rating and $14 Price Target

Analyst Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Shattuck Labs and keeping the price target at $14.00.

Joseph Pantginis has given his Buy rating due to a combination of factors, including Shattuck Labs’ progress in advancing the RECEPTIVE program. The Phase 2b Crohn’s disease study has started, the hidradenitis suppurativa IND has been filed with a potential 4Q26 trial launch, and both programs could produce important data in 1H28.

These milestones may provide the first meaningful clinical assessment of DR3 blockade against established anti-TL1A therapies. Pantginis also viewed SL-846’s favorable nonhuman-primate safety results as supportive of quarterly subcutaneous dosing and a 2027 Phase 1 start, while the company’s $196.3 million cash balance is expected to fund operations into 2029; the price target remains $14.

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