SpaceX Stock (SPCX) Is Plunging. Why Investors Are Scared Today – November 5, 2026

Shares of space and AI company SpaceX (SPCX) fell by as much as 11% on Thursday after Democrats won control of both chambers of Congress and Gina Hinojosa won the Texas governor’s race. The election results could lead to greater oversight of Elon Musk‘s government contracts and new restrictions on AI data centers. One major concern is SpaceX’s relationship with the federal government.

Democratic lawmakers have discussed investigating Musk’s previous role as senior adviser to the president and the potential conflicts of interest involving his companies.

Once Democrats take control of Congress in January, they will be able to hold hearings and request government records. This could create additional legal expenses and uncertainty over future contracts. However, investigations would not automatically cancel existing agreements.

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Why Texas Could Be a Bigger Problem for SpaceX

Texas could be a bigger problem for SpaceX because Hinojosa wants to stop new data center approvals until stronger protections are introduced for electricity and water supplies. Although outgoing Governor Greg Abbott had already paused certain approvals while officials reviewed their impact on local resources, markets believe that Hinojosa’s pauses could last longer. These restrictions matter because AI now represents a large portion of SpaceX’s business.

In the third quarter, its AI division generated $7.56 billion in revenue, which accounted for more than half of the company’s $14.6 billion in total sales. The division also spent $16.44 billion on infrastructure during the quarter. If new facilities face construction delays, SpaceX could have to wait longer to generate revenue from those investments.

This is especially important because SpaceX recently arranged roughly $40 billion in financing to lease AI chips, with equipment deliveries expected to begin in 2027.

Why SpaceX Still Has Reasons for Optimism

Despite these risks, Democrats have a practical reason to keep working with SpaceX. Most importantly, the government needs its technology. For example, NASA awarded SpaceX $946 million in September for three astronaut missions, which brings its total commercial crew contract to $5.92 billion. SpaceX also reported that it had secured more than $6 billion in multiyear U.S. government contracts for its Starshield military satellite network.

Even with Democrats in charge, demand for launches and satellite internet will not simply disappear. And SpaceX can still win contracts if its technology and prices remain competitive.

For now, the election is probably not an immediate threat to SpaceX’s main operations. The biggest question is whether tougher oversight slows down its newer AI business faster than its established rocket and satellite businesses can grow.

For reference, its Starlink and related connectivity services generated $5.25 billion in third-quarter sales, which grew by about 69% from last year. Starlink also ended September with 13.6 million consumer subscribers. However, its space business grew at a modest 6.1% year-over-year.

Is SPCX Stock a Good Buy?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Strong Buy consensus rating on SPCX stock based on 29 Buys, five Holds, and one Sell assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. Furthermore, the average SPCX price target of $250.34 per share implies 99.1% upside potential. (See SPCX Stock Forecast).

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