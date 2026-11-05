‘Take Flight,’ Says Investor About Rocket Lab Stock

For the first half of the year, Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) was the stock investors pointed to as proof that the space trade had arrived. Lately it has become the one they point to as proof the excitement ran too far. Thursday is adding another chapter, with the rout in tech and chip names spilling into space stocks, and Rocket Lab is taking one of the hardest hits.

Shares are down about 13% during Thursday’s session, extending a slide that has left the stock more than two-thirds below its May record.

With the company set to report third-quarter results after the market closes on Monday, November 9, investor Ryan Canady isn’t convinced the selling has gone too far. In Canady’s view, much of what buyers are paying for today depends on profits that haven’t shown up yet, and the timeline keeps moving.

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Neutron is the obvious example. In mid-October, Rocket Lab said the medium-lift rocket’s first flight would slip into 2027 after defects were found in a carbon-composite dome, and it didn’t name a new date. Canady doesn’t read the delay as a sign the program will fail. The worry is that each postponement makes investors wait longer for real evidence that Neutron can make money.

Then there’s cash. Sales have grown fast, with second-quarter revenue up 62% year over year to $234.1 million, but free cash flow has stayed negative. Revenue is what grabs attention on earnings day, Canady notes, but the more important question is whether all this spending will pay off, and so far the proof is thin.

Canady is also wary of the Iridium deal. Announced in June, the cash-and-stock agreement pays $54 per Iridium share and values the satellite operator at about $8 billion. The investor sees the strategic logic but worries it piles more onto management’s plate, raises execution risk, and could put further strain on cash flow at an awkward time.

For the quarter, management has guided for revenue of $250 million to $265 million and an adjusted EBITDA loss of $17 million to $23 million. Canady says a revenue beat won’t mean much if it comes with heavy cash use, and will be watching for Neutron updates, the pace of spending and any news on deal commitments.

Then there’s the real sticking point. Against Redwire, L3Harris, BlackSky, Intuitive Machines and Lockheed Martin, Rocket Lab’s price-to-sales ratio of nearly 40x dwarfs the next-highest peer at just over 5.5x. The gap barely narrows on forward price-to-sales, and only Lockheed tops it on price-to-book.

Canady does see ways this call could go wrong. New government contracts could make the premium easier to defend, the comparisons may undersell Rocket Lab’s faster growth versus mature defense giants, and milestone news could lift the shares well before profits arrive. Until Rocket Lab stops spending more cash than it brings in, though, the investor rates the stock a Strong Sell. (To watch Canady’s track record, click here)

None of the Street’s analysts, however, agree with that take. In fact, based on 15 Buys and 3 Holds, the analyst consensus rates the stock a Strong Buy. Meanwhile, the $99.19 average price target implies shares will gain 117% in the months ahead. (See RKLB stock forecast)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured investor. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

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