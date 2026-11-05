Lululemon (LULU) Lawsuit: Investors Claim Company Stretched the Truth About Its Financial Fitness

THE LAWSUIT: A class action securities lawsuit was filed against lululemon athletica inc. (LULU) that seeks to recover losses of lululemon athletica inc. shareholders who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between March 18, 2026 and September 3, 2026

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) Lululemon’s store traffic and demand for its products was significantly deteriorating as a result of, inter alia, continued negative media and social-media commentary and softer-than-planned new product launches; (ii) the foregoing was likely to have a material negative impact on the Company’s business and reputation, rendering its previously issued financial guidance for FY 2026 unrealistic; (iii) defendants downplayed the true scope and severity of the foregoing issues; (iv) defendants likewise overstated the strength and durability of Lululemon’s overall business and turnaround plan, particularly in North America and mainland China; and (v) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT’S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in lululemon athletica inc. stock during the relevant time frame – even if you still hold your shares – go to https://zlk.com/cases/lululemon-athletica-inc-class-action-lawsuit-lulu-3?wire=18 to learn about your rights to seek a recovery. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

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WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services’ Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 17th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

https://zlk.com/

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