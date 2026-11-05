Mobilicom (NASDAQ: MOB) to Showcase SwarmiX Communications Technology at UVID DroneTech 2026

Austin, Texas, United States, November 5th, 2026, FinanceWire

Mobilicom (NASDAQ:MOB), a provider of cybersecure solutions for drones and robotics, announced its participation as an official sponsor of UVID DroneTech 2026, the 14th International Conference on Unmanned Systems, scheduled for Nov. 12, 2026, at Expo Tel Aviv in Israel. The company will introduce its recently launched SwarmiX family of secure, high-throughput mesh communication solutions to the Israeli defense market, featuring a live demonstration with unmanned aerial and ground platforms. SwarmiX offers throughput of up to 1 Gbps, multi-band agility, electronic warfare resilience and cybersecurity capabilities designed for coordinated multi-platform and swarm-based operations. Udi Altshuler, general manager of Mobilicom Israel, will also deliver a presentation addressing the operational challenges of coordinated unmanned systems. Mobilicom representatives will be available at Booth F41 to demonstrate the company’s solutions and engage with defense manufacturers, military stakeholders and potential partners.

To view the full press release, visit: https://ibn.fm/9ZoLs

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About Mobilicom

Mobilicom is a leading provider of cybersecure robust solutions for the rapidly growing defense and commercial drones and robotics market. Mobilicom’s large portfolio of field-proven technologies includes cybersecurity, software, hardware, and professional services that power, connect, guide, and secure drones and robotics. Through deployments across the globe with over 50 customers, including the world’s largest drone manufacturers, Mobilicom’s end-to-end solutions are used in mission-critical functions.

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