3 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now with 37%+ Upside, According to Analysts

Growth stocks can offer strong return potential when their businesses continue to expand. Kratos Defense (KTOS), Rocket Lab (RKLB), and DraftKings (DKNG) stand out with Strong Buy ratings from analysts and more than 37% potential upside based on their average price targets.

DraftKings is a U.S.-based online sports betting and gaming platform. It is considered a growth stock as its user base and revenue continue to rise, driven by rising demand for online sports betting and iGaming, as well as new products such as prediction markets. However, DKNG also carries risks. Its growth and profits depend on betting demand, regulations, competition, and the cost of attracting new users.

According to TipRanks, DraftKings stock has a Strong Buy rating based on 23 Buys and two Holds assigned in the last three months. DKNG stock’s average price target of $31.78 implies an upside potential of 37.6%. DKNG stock is down by 33% year-to-date.

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Rocket Lab (RKLB)

Rocket Lab is a space company that builds rockets and spacecraft and provides launch services. It is expanding its launch and space systems business as demand from commercial and government customers grows. Its planned Iridium (IRDM) acquisition could also give Rocket Lab a larger revenue base and expand its presence in the satellite market.

Analysts have rated RKLB stock as a Strong Buy, backed by 15 Buys and three Holds assigned in the last three months. Meanwhile, Rocket Lab’s average stock price target of $99.19 suggests a potential upside of 116% from current levels.

Kratos Defense (KTOS)

Kratos is a defense technology company that makes advanced systems for the U.S. military and its allies. The company sees growth opportunities in hypersonic weapons, drones, jet engines, and space technology. Its hypersonics revenue is expected to grow from about $200 million in 2025 to $400 million in 2026 and at least $700 million in 2027. Its work across different areas gives Kratos more ways to grow and reduces its reliance on any one program.

According to TipRanks, Kratos Defense stock has a Strong Buy rating based on 21 Buys and one Hold assigned in the last three months. KTOS stock’s average price target of $82.90 implies an upside potential of 147.5%. KTOS stock is down 55.8% year-to-date.

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