Quantum BioPharma (NASDAQ: QNTM) Advances Broad Strategy Anchored by Science, Disciplined Growth

Austin, Texas, United States, November 5th, 2026, FinanceWire

The scale of the need for neurological solutions is enormous; the World Health Organization reports that more than three billion people live with a neurological condition.

Quantum focuses on neurodegenerative, metabolic and alcohol misuse disorders, pursuing a strategy that pairs pharmaceutical research with commercialization partnerships and licensing structures designed to support multiple potential revenue streams.

The most advanced piece of the neurodegenerative strategy is Lucid-MS, a patented new chemical entity designed to address demyelination.

Brain disorders touch more lives than almost any other area of medicine, yet they remain among the hardest to treat. Quantum BioPharma (NASDAQ:QNTM) is taking on that challenge with a diversified strategy that spans clinical drug development, consumer wellness and royalty-based partnerships.

The scale of the need is enormous. The World Health Organization reported that more than three billion people were living with a neurological condition in 2021. The overall burden of disability, illness and premature death from these conditions rose…

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