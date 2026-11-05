‘You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet,’ Says Investor About AMD Stock

On Tuesday, AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) handed Wall Street a record quarter, a fourth-quarter forecast that topped expectations and a bold call on next year.

None of that is shielding the stock today. Chipmakers are getting massacred, as investors fear that the Democrats’ sweeping midterm win could slow the construction of AI data centers. AMD shares are down roughly 14% at the time of writing, and the slide now leaves the stock about a third below the all-time high it reached in early October.

So, is it now time to walk away from former high-flying chip stocks? In AMD’s case, certainly not, says an investor using the moniker Quantryon Capital (QC).

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QC thinks the market should be looking ahead to next year, rather than focusing on the current one. CEO Lisa Su now expects revenue to rise more than 80% next year. Add the roughly $17 billion Q4 guide to the first three quarters, and 2026 sales land near $52 billion, which puts 2027 at a minimum of about $94 billion. Data center revenue already nearly doubled year over year in Q3 to $8.5 billion, and management expects the segment to make up over 80% of sales next year, compared with 64% last quarter. The first Helios racks are also up and running for Anthropic, Meta, Microsoft, OpenAI and Oracle.

Meanwhile, the investor sees the CPU business as the most overlooked part of the story. AMD expects server sales to double again in 2027. Agentic AI needs plenty of CPU power to coordinate tasks, even when GPUs handle the models, and OpenAI chose Turin EPYC chips as the host processors for its custom accelerators. To QC, that shows AMD can capture AI spending even when customers design their own silicon. Partners have also committed to over 240 platforms for the next-gen Venice chip, about 20% more than Turin.

Then there’s profitability, which QC finds even more encouraging. The adjusted operating margin climbed to 29% from 24% a year earlier, and by the investor’s math, about 45% of the sequential revenue gain fell straight to operating income. Data center operating income rose 168% YoY to $2.9 billion. Management also expects expenses to grow no more than half as fast as revenue next year. Gross margin is guided down to about 55% in Q4 from 56%, as AI systems carry lower margins, but QC believes operating income can keep climbing anyway.

Nonetheless, QC doesn’t ignore the risks. Q3 free cash flow came in at just $554 million as inventory jumped about $3 billion to $11.5 billion. A slow Helios rollout could leave AMD holding expensive stock, and warrants granted to Meta and OpenAI could eventually add up to 320 million shares.

Even so, QC thinks AMD is a stock to own right now. “I stay long on AMD going into 2027 because of the revenue growth that is backed up by expanding CPU demand, actual Helios deployments, and operating leverage improvement,” the investor summed up. “The stock is not tolerant to mistakes, but I see upside potential in AMD for at least two years ahead. I would accumulate it selectively and pay attention to cash flows and dilution.”

To this end, Quantryon Capital rates the stock a Buy. (To watch Quantryon Capital’s track record, click here)

That is also the conclusion most on the Street have reached. Based on a mix of 26 Buys and 4 Holds, the analyst consensus rates the stock a Strong Buy. The forecast calls for 12-month returns of 54%, given the average price target lands at $649.44. (See AMD stock forecast)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured investor. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

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