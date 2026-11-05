3 Best Vanguard ETFs with 30%+ Upside to Outperform VOO

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) remains a popular choice for broad market exposure. Investors seeking higher return potential may also consider other Vanguard funds. Using TipRanks Best Vanguard ETFs, we identified the Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT), Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK), and Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) as alternatives.

According to TipRanks’ unique ETF Analyst Consensus, which is based on the weighted average of analyst ratings for each ETF’s holdings, MGK, VOOG, and VGT all carry Strong Buy ratings. VGT has an average price target of $160.86, suggesting 46.7% upside. VOOG’s average price target of $108.40 implies 38% upside, while MGK’s $116.68 target points to 38.5% upside.

In comparison, VOO’s average price target of $865.23 offers upside of 26.7%.

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Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)

Vanguard Information Technology ETF offers direct exposure to the tech sector and its growth potential. Its top three holdings are Nvidia (NVDA), Apple (AAPL), and Microsoft (MSFT). Overall, VGT has 319 stocks with total assets of $143.18 billion. Over 90% of its holdings are in tech stocks.

That said, its narrow focus can lead to bigger swings than broader market funds. The ETF has a beta of 1.49, meaning it is more volatile than the broader market. It has a slightly higher expense ratio of 0.09%.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG)

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF tracks the growth segment of the S&P 500 (SPX), focusing on large-cap companies with strong earnings momentum. Its top three holdings are NVDA, AAPL, and MSFT. VOOG has 50% of it holdings in technology sector stocks.

Overall, VOOG holds 153 stocks and manages approximately $26.29 billion in assets. The ETF has an expense ratio of 0.07%. VOOG has a beta of 1.27.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK)

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) focuses on growth companies, mainly big technology and consumer names. It has 60% of its holdings are in tech stocks, which could lift returns when major tech stocks perform well.

MGK has 53 stocks and has assets worth $32.38 billion. Its top three holdings are NVDA, AAPL, and MSFT. MGK has a beta of 1.31. The ETF offers a low expense ratio of 0.05%.

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