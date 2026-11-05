Bobby Brooks Maintains $135 Price Target as Graham’s Profitability and Record Backlog Strengthen

Analyst Bobby Brooks of Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Graham, retaining the price target of $135.00.

Bobby Brooks’s rating is based on Graham’s strong profitability, durable demand, and improving execution despite a modest second-quarter revenue shortfall. Adjusted EBITDA exceeded expectations by a wide margin as gross-margin expansion reflected a better project mix and operational gains. Healthy order intake lifted backlog to a seventh consecutive record, supporting confidence in future revenue visibility.

Record Defense revenue, sharply higher Space sales, substantial free cash flow, and a debt-free balance sheet with ample cash further strengthen the investment case. Brooks appears to view the negative sentiment entering the results as an opportunity, with sustained backlog momentum and potential program, capacity, and integration progress offering catalysts; his $135 price target remains unchanged.

According to TipRanks, Brooks is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.5% and a 58.12% success rate. Brooks covers the Energy sector, focusing on stocks such as Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Tetra Technologies, and Select Energy Services.

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