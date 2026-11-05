Why Micron Stock Is Crashing Today, and Why One Investor Sees It Tripling in 2027

Anyone who bought Micron (NASDAQ:MU) in January has had a good year, but to say the ride has gotten pretty bumpy lately would be a bit of an understatement. The memory maker’s shares surged through the first half of the year, but since peaking in June have handed back a large slice of those gains, and now the selloff is picking up speed. After tumbling to their lowest level since the summer yesterday, the shares are getting demolished today as a Democratic lawmaker’s call for a pause on advanced AI development stokes fears of tougher regulation following the midterms. The stock now sits 43% below its June high.

Yet, assessing Micron’s situation, investor Keithen Drury, who contributes to The Motley Fool, thinks the market is missing something.

What stands out to Drury is how little investors are paying for the business. When the investor’s piece was published, Micron traded at around 12 times trailing earnings and about 5 times forward earnings. In recent years the stock has usually commanded a trailing multiple north of 20. If Micron hits Wall Street’s estimates and the market goes back to paying that kind of premium, the investor calculated the share price would quadruple.

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The case for those estimates rests on a simple imbalance. AI data centers are soaking up memory faster than chipmakers can produce it, particularly HBM, the high-performance DRAM that sits next to AI processors. On its latest earnings call, Micron said it sees conditions getting tighter over the next two years. It is adding six production sites by the end of 2028, and peers are expanding too, but Drury questions whether all that new supply can keep pace with what hyperscalers are ordering.

A recent comment from SK hynix strengthens that view. Micron’s South Korean rival has no HBM or DRAM capacity left to sell before 2030. Drury assumes Micron’s order book looks much the same, and if customers are locking in supply years ahead, the crunch may well stretch into the early 2030s.

That matters because memory stocks tend to crash once supply finally overshoots demand. Drury’s argument is that this reckoning may be half a decade away or longer. Until then, pricing power should generate a flood of profit that Micron can use to shrink its share count.

So why the low multiple? Drury blames a gloomy market view on AI, fueled by the enormous capex flowing into the sector, a worry the investor doesn’t share. The big cloud companies have said they’d rather spend too much than get left behind, and with no clear winner in AI yet, Drury doesn’t see overcapacity as a near-term threat.

Putting it all together, Drury remains bullish indeed, predicting the stock can triple again in 2027 and believing the pullback offers a meaningful opportunity. “Micron will continue to play a huge part in the AI infrastructure build-out, and right now looks like an excellent time to buy the stock,” the investor summed up. (To watch Drury’s track record, click here)

That’s what Wall Street thinks too. Based on 28 Buys vs. 1 Hold, the analyst consensus rates the stock a Strong Buy. The forecast calls for 12-month returns of 132%, given the average price target clocks in at $1,621.67. (See Micron stock forecast)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured investor. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

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