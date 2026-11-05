‘Nearly Done,’ Says Top Investor About Sandisk Stock

Thursday has turned into a bloodbath for chip stocks, andSandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) is among the hardest hit. Memory makers, chip designers and the wider semiconductor sector are all sinking, extending Wednesday’s post-election sell-off, with a lawmaker’s call to pause AI development adding fuel to the fire.

The frustrating part for shareholders is that Sandisk’s share price and its business are going in opposite directions. Demand for its flash memory from AI data centers is still lifting sales and profits, and its most recent quarter beat expectations.

However, investors are focused elsewhere. Democrats won control of both the Senate and the House this week, shifting the balance of power for the final two years of President Trump’s term. All told, the shares now sit 63% below the June peak.

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The question now is whether that drop opens up a big opportunity or whether the AI bubble has burst and the stock is destined to push even lower.

Investor JR Research, who ranks among the top 3% of investors on TipRanks, has been weighing whether the sell-off has gone too far.

The investor accepts that a Democratic Congress could make Washington more combative and cloud the regulatory outlook for AI data center spending. Still, Democratic gains were widely expected before Election Day, so he suspects much of that risk was already in the price. For JR, the numbers matter more than the politics.

Those numbers are strong. In the latest readout, revenue rose 23% from the prior quarter and 378% year over year to $11 billion. Non-GAAP gross margin was 85.1%, and adjusted free cash flow came in at $5.7 billion, roughly half of sales. Sandisk ended the quarter with $5.1 billion in cash and no debt. Unless that cash generation dries up in the next couple of years, JR sees no reason for the uptrend to suddenly reverse.

Valuation helps his case. The stock trades at about 9 times trailing earnings, and its forward P/E has fallen to about 4x, its lowest level in a year and well below its 11x average.

He also thinks investors are ignoring the company’s long-term contracts. Sandisk closed two new business model partnerships last quarter. These multiyear customer deals are designed to give visibility on demand and finances. They should keep margins from swinging as wildly as they did in past memory cycles. The trade-off is that future growth will depend more on how much customers buy than on how much prices rise, which ties Sandisk more closely to hyperscaler spending.

JR expects growth to cool after a likely peak in 2027, but not to fall off a cliff. AI investment now extends into industrials, utilities and finance, which makes it harder to unwind. There’s also potential upside from high-bandwidth flash, where Sandisk taped out its first HBF memory die during the quarter.

With the shares looking like they’re close to reaching a bottom, JR stays bullish. “I believe that the risk-reward is now firmly in favor of buying the dips (particularly as valuations are already at the one-year low),” the 5-star investor summed up.

Accordingly, JR Research rates the stock a Buy. (To watch JR Research’s track record, click here)

On the Street, 15 analysts agree with that assessment, while 3 Holds can’t detract from a Strong Buy consensus rating. At $2,080.59, the average price target suggests shares will double over the next year. (See SNDK stock forecast)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured investor. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

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