Qualcomm vs. Intel: One Chip Stock Is Outgrowing Its Past, the Other Can’t Escape It, Says Investor

For years, Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) were defined by the gadgets they powered, one by the smartphone and the other by the PC. Both are now trying to build a second act around cars, AI, and the data center, and both have recently found out that Wall Street has little patience for the messy middle chapter.

Qualcomm shares are taking a beating in Thursday’s session after weak handset sales and a margin warning in its latest quarterly report outweighed an earnings beat. The reaction to Intel’s report last week was uglier. The stock sank roughly 29% on October 30, its worst day since the 1970s, after its fourth-quarter revenue guidance landed well below expectations. It is down again today, as the recent chip stock rout continues.

Against this backdrop, investor Bashar Issa has dug into both reports and come away with very different verdicts.

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Starting with Qualcomm, Issa thinks the handset slump is drawing too much attention. Phone makers have struggled this year as memory chip prices surged. What gets missed, in Issa’s view, is how far Qualcomm has already moved beyond phones. Automotive chip sales jumped 89% in the quarter, adding about $937 million. That didn’t fully offset the roughly $1.8 billion lost in handsets, but the investor expects cars to become the company’s main engine of growth as new contracts with carmakers turn into sales. Full-year automotive revenue climbed 52% to about $6 billion, and by Issa’s math, around two-thirds of that gain came from higher revenue per vehicle rather than more units.

Part of the handset pressure comes from Apple, which has been designing its own modem chips and phasing Qualcomm out as a supplier. Still, Issa notes that Apple can’t avoid paying for Qualcomm’s patents. The two renewed their global license in September, effective April 2027, and new licensing deals with Huawei and Transsion followed. Licensing revenue slipped 7% YoY in the quarter, but Issa views that as a normal swing in the cycle rather than a red flag.

Newer bets add to the case. On November 4, SpaceX picked Qualcomm to supply radio and baseband hardware plus software for Starlink Mobile’s ground-based 5G network, with deployment starting in 2027. A September custom-chip deal with Amazon gave Amazon warrants to buy shares at $161.26, close to where the stock trades, which Issa sees as proof Qualcomm didn’t need to discount its technology to land the business.

Weighing it all, Issa believes today’s selloff represents a “buy opportunity for patient investors.” Accordingly, he rates the stock a Buy. (To watch Issa’s track record, click here)

Turning to Intel, its headline numbers look strong. Data Center and AI revenue jumped 78% to $7.3 billion. However, Issa isn’t impressed. Server CPU units grew just 10%, with higher prices and a richer product mix doing most of the work, while Intel itself expects industry server CPU units to grow more than 30% this year. Rivals are pushing in too, with Amazon’s Graviton revenue commitments up more than 20-fold and Arm launching its own server CPU in March.

Foundry is the bigger worry, losing $1.85 billion in the quarter. Management touted a 40% drop in 18A costs since Q1, but Issa sees that as a sign the node started out expensive, which is hardly a strong pitch to customers. External foundry revenue reached $411 million, yet that’s a small slice and came mostly from a one-time program. Losses narrowed, but the unit is still losing money, and Issa finds it telling that Intel can’t win more outside business while chip capacity is so tight.

PCs offer little relief. Client CPU volumes fell 14%, and management expects PC units to drop again in 2027. For Q4, Intel guided revenue to about $15.5 billion at the midpoint, gross margin to roughly 38% from 44.1%, and adjusted EPS to $0.25 from $0.52. Issa ties the drop to lower volumes, a bigger share count after a $23 billion stock sale in August, and the deadly October explosion at Intel’s fab in Israel.

The investor thinks Intel would be better off exiting Foundry but expects pressure from Washington to prevent that for at least two years. The U.S. government holds warrants for about 240 million shares at $20 that kick in if Intel gives up majority control of the unit. Even if manufacturing catches up, Issa suspects customers will be slow to trust a foundry without a proven history.

Bottom line, Issa’s verdict on INTC is a Sell.

The Street’s take differs from Issa’s on both stocks, with the analyst consensus rating the pair as Hold. QCOM shares are excepted to gain 22% over the coming months, given the average price target lands at $192.06. Despite its rating, INTC is now seen as significantly undervalued, considering its $91.62 average target offers 12-month upside of 71%. (See QCOM stock forecast or INTC stock forecast)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

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