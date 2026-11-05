APA’s Strong Q3 Performance Overshadowed by Rising Investment Needs, Mehta Maintains Sell Despite Raising Price Target to $47

Goldman Sachs analyst Neil Mehta maintained a Sell rating on APA today and set a price target of $47.00.

Neil Mehta has given his Sell rating due to a combination of factors, even though APA delivered a strong third-quarter EBITDA and production result. The near-term outperformance was supported by lower-than-expected upstream capital spending, but the report places greater weight on the company’s forward investment requirements. APA’s preliminary 2027 upstream budget of $2.50 billion represents a substantial increase from its 2026 plan, raising questions about free-cash-flow durability and capital efficiency.

The outlook also depends on management executing lower operating, overhead, and development costs, with the timing of activity across assets still unclear. Planned spending on GranMorgu and exploration in Alaska and Uruguay adds further execution and commodity-price risk before returns are established. Although Mehta increased the official price target from $44 to $47, the combination of higher capital intensity, uncertain cost savings, and project risk likely outweighed the quarter’s beat, supporting the Sell view.

According to TipRanks, Mehta is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.0% and a 61.76% success rate. Mehta covers the Energy sector, focusing on stocks such as Conocophillips, Murphy Oil, and APA.

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