Murphy Oil: Hold Maintained as Strong Q3 Results Are Offset by Mixed Production Outlook; Price Target Unchanged at $44

Analyst Neil Mehta from Goldman Sachs maintained a Hold rating on Murphy Oil and keeping the price target at $44.00.

Neil Mehta’s rating is based on a combination of factors, including Murphy Oil’s stronger-than-expected third-quarter results and a balanced outlook. Adjusted earnings and EBITDAX exceeded both Goldman Sachs’ estimates and market expectations, while oil and total production also came in ahead of forecasts. However, the fourth-quarter outlook implies broadly in-line total volumes but lower oil output than consensus, limiting the significance of the quarterly beat.

Murphy raised its full-year total-production range, but trimmed its oil target and left capital-spending guidance unchanged, suggesting a mixed operating trajectory rather than a clear upgrade case. International projects and new exploration acreage offer longer-term growth potential, including expected production growth at Lac Da Vang and progress toward Hai Su Vang’s final investment decision. With these opportunities balanced against execution and commodity-exposure uncertainties, Mehta maintained a Hold rating and kept the price target unchanged at $44.

In another report released today, Scotiabank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $41.00 price target.

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