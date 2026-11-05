Comstock Resources’ Leverage and Negative Cash Flow Sustain Sell Rating; Price Target Unchanged at $14

Comstock Resources, the Energy sector company, was revisited by a Wall Street analyst today. Analyst Neil Mehta from Goldman Sachs maintained a Sell rating on the stock and has a $14.00 price target.

Neil Mehta’s rating is based on several factors, including Comstock Resources’ weak cash-generation profile and rising leverage. Although third-quarter EBITDAX and production were broadly in line with expectations, adjusted EPS was modest and free cash flow remained deeply negative, while net debt increased to $3.34 billion from $3.05 billion in the prior quarter. These results point to continued financial pressure despite operational execution.

The fourth-quarter outlook also leaves uncertainty around production growth, capital spending, and operating costs, particularly as the company develops the Western Haynesville. Mehta’s focus on gas-price requirements, 2027 investment needs, service-cost inflation, and exploration results highlights several unresolved risks. With the price target unchanged at $14, the combination of leverage, negative cash flow, and execution uncertainty supports the Sell rating.

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In another report released today, Scotiabank also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

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