Macerich: Sell Maintained as Weak Q3 Performance and Falling AFFO Prompt Price Target Cut to $20

Goldman Sachs analyst Caitlin Burrows maintained a Sell rating on Macerich yesterday and set a price target of $20.00.

Caitlin Burrows’s rating is based on several factors, including Macerich’s weaker-than-expected underlying third-quarter performance despite a modest consensus beat. Core FFOPS trailed Goldman Sachs’ estimate because net operating income was pressured by higher property costs, weaker reimbursements, and lower lease-termination fees, while corporate and leasing expenses also rose sharply.

Profit quality also deteriorated: although FFO per share increased year over year, AFFO per share fell substantially as tenant allowances and leasing commissions surged while the company worked to improve occupancy. The absence of 2026 guidance and an acquisition that appeared largely anticipated limited potential catalysts, leading Burrows to maintain a Sell view and reduce the price target from $21 to $20.

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Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 8 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MAC in relation to earlier this year.

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