Tourmaline Oil Maintains Sell Rating Amid Weak Guidance and Execution Concerns; $54 Price Target Unchanged

Goldman Sachs analyst Neil Mehta maintained a Sell rating on Tourmaline Oil today and set a price target of C$54.00.

Neil Mehta has given his Sell rating due to a combination of factors that point to limited near-term upside for Tourmaline Oil. Although third-quarter free cash flow exceeded consensus, it fell well short of Goldman Sachs’ forecast, while cash flow per share was also below the firm’s expectation. Production was broadly on target, but remained slightly below consensus and net debt increased quarter over quarter.

The outlook is less supportive, as fourth-quarter production guidance and the 2027 range are below market expectations, while planned 2027 capital spending is above Goldman’s estimate. Mehta also appears cautious about the newly formed Emerald Energy Technologies, since its contribution, financing structure, and benefit to TOU shareholders remain unclear. With the price target unchanged at $54, these execution and valuation concerns support the Sell stance.

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Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 82 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of TOU in relation to earlier this year.

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