Watts Water Technologies: Hold Maintained as Strong Execution Offsets Margin Risks; Price Target Unchanged at $374

Goldman Sachs analyst Brian K. Lee maintained a Hold rating on Watts Water Technologies yesterday and set a price target of $374.00.

Brian K. Lee’s rating is based on a combination of factors, including Watts Water Technologies’ strong third-quarter execution and improved full-year 2026 outlook. Revenue, adjusted EPS, and operating margin exceeded expectations, while pricing, volume, data-center demand, and regional performance led management to raise sales-growth and margin guidance.

However, the outlook was not uniformly positive: the fourth-quarter adjusted operating-margin range fell below Lee’s estimate, and the company remains exposed to tariffs and geopolitical uncertainty. With the better earnings trajectory offset by these near-term risks and much of the upside reflected in expectations, Lee kept the price target unchanged at $374 and maintained a Hold rating.

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WTS’s price has also changed moderately for the past six months – from $289.930 to $353.300, which is a 21.86% increase.

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