3 Best Oil Stocks Rated Strong Buys with 30%+ Upside, According to Analysts

Using TipRanks’ Stock Comparison Tool, we identified three oil and gas stocks — Matador Resources (MTDR), Devon Energy (DVN), and Diamondback Energy (FANG) — with Strong Buy consensus ratings and at least 30% upside potential, according to Wall Street analysts.

Oil prices have remained volatile following the U.S. midterm elections. Investors are assessing the potential implications of the Democrats’ election victory for geopolitical tensions and the conflict involving the U.S., Israel, and Iran. Both oil benchmarks had dropped more than 8% on November 4, settling at their lowest levels since August 31.

At the time of writing, Brent crude futures, the international benchmark, were up 2.09% at $96.60 a barrel, while WTI crude futures rose 1.32% to $89.28 a barrel.

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Devon Energy – Devon Energy is an oil and natural gas producer with operations across major U.S. shale regions, including the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, and Williston Basin. Devon is expected to release its Q3 FY26 results after the market closes. Wall Street expects adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.33, compared to $1.04 reported in the prior-year quarter. Revenue is forecast to jump 51.7% year-over-year to $6.57 billion.

On TipRanks, DVN has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 17 Buys and one Hold rating. The average Devon Energy price target of $61.78 implies 40% upside potential from current levels.

Matador Resources – Matador Resources is an independent oil and gas producer focused on oil and natural gas exploration and production. Matador’s Q3 revenue rose 23.8% year-over-year to $1.16 billion, beating analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Adjusted EPS came in at $2.08, up from $1.36 a year ago and above the consensus estimate of $1.85.

On TipRanks, MTDR has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 12 Buys and four Hold ratings. The average Matador Resources price target of $68.79 implies 36.6% upside potential from current levels.

Diamondback Energy – Diamondback Energy is an oil and natural gas producer focused primarily on the Permian Basin in West Texas. Diamondback Energy’s Q3 revenue rose 38.4% year-over-year to $5.43 billion, beating analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Adjusted EPS came in at $5.86, up from $3.08 a year ago and above the consensus estimate of $5.72.

On TipRanks, FANG has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 15 Buys and two Hold ratings. The average Diamondback Energy price target of $240.25 implies 31.4% upside potential from current levels.

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