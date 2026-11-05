SpaceX vs. Rocket Lab: Which Space Stock Is the Better Buy Ahead of Key Catalysts?

Space stocks SpaceX (SPCX) and Rocket Lab (RKLB) are heading into the coming weeks with major catalysts for investors. Rocket Lab will report its Q3 2026 results on November 9, making it the more immediate event to watch. SpaceX is preparing for Starship Flight 15, but the launch date is still uncertain. According to the TipRanks stock comparison tool, RKLB has a Strong Buy rating, with an average price target of $99.19, implying 89.4% upside. Meanwhile, SPCX’s average price target of $250.34 implies 84%. SPCX also has a Strong Buy rating.

What Starship Flight 15 Means for SpaceX

Flight 15 is tentatively set for November 12, but SpaceX has not confirmed the date. Musk said SpaceX plans to try catching both the rocket’s booster and the Starship spacecraft. If successful, this would bring the company closer to reusing both parts of the rocket instead of building new ones for each launch. This could lower launch costs and allow SpaceX to send more satellites into orbit.

Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas believes Flight 15 could also be a major step for Starlink. He estimates that a similar satellite shipment on Starship could add as much internet capacity as one to two months of Falcon 9 launches. Over time, Starship could carry up to 60 V3 satellites on a single mission.

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SpaceX’s next-generation V3 satellites offer about 10 times the download capacity of the older V2 Mini models.

Jonas has a Buy rating on SPCX stock with a price target of $300, implying an upside of 120%.

What Analysts Expect From Rocket Lab’s Q3 Results

Wall Street expects Rocket Lab to report a Q3 loss of $0.07 per share, compared to a loss of $0.03 a year ago. Revenue is expected to grow 65% year-over-year to $257.2 million. Rocket Lab’s Q2 revenue rose 62% to $234 million, while its backlog hit a record $2.36 billion.

A key long-term growth driver is Neutron, Rocket Lab’s medium-lift reusable rocket. The company recently delayed its Neutron launch to 2027 from Q4 2026 after defects were discovered in a first-stage tank component.

Heading into earnings, Citizens analyst Trevor Walsh maintained a Buy rating on RKLB, but cut his price target to $90 from $130. He now expects Neutron’s first launch in late Q2 2027. Walsh sees this as a delay rather than a change to his positive view of the stock. He also sees steady demand for Electron launches and the pending $8 billion Iridium acquisition (IRDM) as positives for Rocket Lab. Shareholders have approved the deal, but it still needs regulatory approval. The deal is expected to close by mid-2027.

Conclusion

RKLB looks more attractive ahead of its upcoming earnings, while SPCX has stronger long-term growth potential. Rocket Lab’s earnings on November 9 will show whether revenue growth remains strong and how Neutron’s development is progressing. SpaceX’s Starship Flight 15 and the recovery of both rocket parts could be the bigger drivers of investor sentiment.

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