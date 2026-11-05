ASML Is Essential for Advanced AI Chips. That’s Why I’m Bullish

ASML Holding (ASML) is essential for making advanced artificial intelligence (AI) chips. The Dutch company is the only supplier of the extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography machines that chipmakers use to print the smallest chip circuits. Its customers include giants such as Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM), which plans to bring ASML’s newest and most precise High-NA EUV machines into high-volume manufacturing by 2030.

I’m bullish on ASML. Running the AI world without its machines is hard to imagine. On top of that, more of its growth now comes from makers of DRAM, the memory chips that AI servers need in large amounts, which makes me even more optimistic.

The company is having one of the best years in its history. Its stock is up about 50% over the past year, and Q3 2026 revenue jumped 52% year-over-year, with both sales and gross margin, the share of revenue left after production costs, reaching record levels. The shares aren’t cheap, and ASML relies on chipmakers’ spending. However, I believe both risks are manageable.

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Without ASML, AI Would Struggle to Grow

Without ASML, AI would struggle to grow. In my opinion, this is the most important part of the story. Demand is so strong that some customers already want to place orders for 2029 and even 2030.

ASML also keeps improving its EUV machines. Its next standard (low-NA) EUV system, the NXE:3800F, will process more silicon wafers per hour when it arrives in early 2027, which means more chips from each machine.

Still, management expects that its planned supply for 2027 and 2028 will not fully meet customer demand. That is why ASML plans to raise capacity by 30% in 2027 for its standard EUV machines and its older deep ultraviolet (DUV) immersion systems, with an even bigger increase under review for 2028.

Services are another growing part of the business. ASML expects Installed Base Management sales, from servicing and upgrading machines already in the field, to grow around 50% in 2026, faster than total sales.

Is DRAM the New Future?

DRAM could become one of ASML’s most important growth drivers. These memory chips work right next to AI processors, and management expects its memory system sales to grow about 75% in 2026, compared with around 10% for logic chips such as processors. This growth comes from memory makers adding capacity and using more EUV to produce their newest DRAM chips. ASML is also winning new EUV customers, especially among DRAM makers.

ASML is also launching new tools for these customers. Its new YieldStar 550B measurement system delivers more than 60% higher productivity than the previous generation and is built for the newest DRAM and logic chips. In practice, it lets chipmakers check more wafers and fix production problems faster.

Management expects memory to take a growing share of its sales, although it still sees logic as the bigger business in 2027. That trend suggests DRAM could be a big part of ASML’s future.

ASML’s Weak Spots Look Manageable

ASML has weak spots, but they look manageable. Like every company in this group, it depends heavily on how much its biggest customers spend on new factories and equipment. That is why its business has been cyclical in the past, with strong years followed by sharp slowdowns. For now, the cycle looks longer than usual, with customer demand already stretching toward 2030.

Liquidity is another important piece of the puzzle. The quick ratio shows whether a company can pay its short-term bills with cash and other liquid assets, without counting on inventory. ASML’s quick ratio improved to 1.01 in Q3, after staying around 0.8 in the previous quarters. This means it can now cover those bills in full.

A low ratio could become a problem if demand suddenly dropped, so it is good to see it improve. It also helps that ASML holds more cash than debt.

Then there is China. For a long time, we have been hearing that Chinese competition could threaten ASML. CEO Christophe Fouquet said this talk has been around for about 25 years, and he still sees the likelihood of major competition in China as low. I find that convincing.

Chinese companies have already started producing their own immersion DUV machines, but these early systems are still far behind ASML’s technology. Export controls also keep ASML’s EUV machines out of China, and ASML says none of them are operating there. Even so, the country should still account for about 20% of ASML’s sales this year.

Is ASML Worth Its Price?

ASML isn’t cheap, but its growth helps justify the price. Its price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of about 39.5x means investors pay about $39.50 for every dollar of its yearly profit. That is above KLA’s (KLAC) 38.8x and well above Lam Research (LRCX) and Applied Materials (AMAT), which trade in the low-to-mid 30s. In short, investors are paying a premium for ASML.

At the same time, ASML grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 125.67% year-over-year, faster than all of these peers. Faster profit growth can justify a higher P/E, because the multiple comes down quickly if earnings keep rising. ASML’s P/E is also well below the levels of earlier this year, when it traded above 50x.

ASML looks even more reasonable on forward numbers. Its forward P/E, which is based on next year’s expected earnings, is about 24x and sits near its lowest level in the past year, as analysts kept raising their estimates faster than the stock moved. In other words, the stock looks much less expensive if those estimates come true. Consensus estimates point to EPS growth of roughly 36% in 2027.

The main risk here is the high valuation based on past earnings. If AI spending slows, a stock priced like this could fall harder than the market.

How Does Wall Street See ASML?

Wall Street sees ASML favorably, with a Strong Buy consensus rating based on six Buys, zero Holds, and zero Sells assigned in the last three months. At $2,538.43, the average ASML price target implies 69.65% upside potential.

J.P. Morgan (JPM) analyst Sandeep Deshpande, a five-star analyst on TipRanks, calls ASML a top pick. He has an Overweight (Buy) rating with a $2,350 price target, implying about 57% upside, and expects price increases to lift gross margin in 2027 and 2028.

The Bottom Line

I’m bullish on ASML. Its machines are hard to replace in the AI build-out, and DRAM makers are becoming a bigger source of growth. The business still depends on chipmakers’ spending, but with demand already stretching toward 2030, I believe ASML is well positioned for the years ahead.

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