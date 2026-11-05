Why Shopify Stock (SHOP) Could Fall Further After Its Q3 Sell-Off

Shopify (SHOP) stock could fall further after its Q3 sell-off, in my view. The e-commerce software provider continues to impress me as a business. CFO Jeff Hoffmeister said, “Delivering these results at our scale speaks to the strength of our model.” Revenue grew 32%, and cash generation improved.

I agree with management about the business’s progress. However, an almost 9% fall immediately after its earnings release still leaves the shares demanding. Investors need years of outstanding results to earn an attractive return. For this reason, my SHOP stock forecast is now bearish.

Shopify’s Strong Results Deserve Credit

Shopify’s Q3 results deserve credit, even if investors wanted more. Revenue rose 32% to $3.75 billion. Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) grew nearly 30% to $119.1 billion. Operating income reached $568 million, while free cash flow (FCF) grew to $816 million, a 22% margin. Management expects low-30s revenue growth in Q4. Revenue was only slightly below forecasts at $3.77 billion.

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The sell-off reflects demanding expectations against those results, but it doesn’t establish that Shopify’s business has suddenly weakened. Management also noted higher artificial intelligence (AI) compute and hosting costs ahead of the holidays. Those investments may support future sales, but they still consume cash now. Strong revenue growth therefore needs to translate into returns on that spending, in my view.

Shopify’s October 28 Fall ’26 Edition also strengthens the long-term bull case. Shop.dev now gives developers access to Shopify’s catalog and checkout infrastructure. Shop.md lets an AI agent search more than a billion products. Buyers can then pay through Shop Pay. These tools make Shopify available wherever customers choose to shop, including inside AI conversations.

In addition, Shop Pay now works inside Meta’s (META) Muse. Also, Shopify connects merchant operations with OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Anthropic’s (ANT) Claude. Finally, Google (GOOGL) Gemini and Microsoft (MSFT) Copilot are supported, too.

I think this is a sensible response to changing shopping habits. If an agent handles product discovery, Shopify can still support the transaction underneath. It has the merchant relationships and the infrastructure needed to complete purchases. The business could benefit across competing AI interfaces without choosing a single winner. I believe that could expand its total addressable market considerably.

Continued 30%-plus growth is plausible, and better margins could lift earnings above current forecasts. Therefore, I understand why investors are enthusiastic about what Shopify is building.

Shopify’s Growth Can Stay Strong Through 2027

Given Shopify’s momentum and ongoing developments, I believe growth can stay strong both in Q4 and through 2027. For Q4, greater payment adoption should help monetize holiday spending. Shopify Payments handled 68% of GMV in Q3, up from 65% last year. Shop Pay GMV grew 50%. Shopify can therefore earn more from existing merchant sales as payment adoption rises. That supports the holiday outlook without requiring a sudden acceleration in consumer spending.

The international business offers another growth source beyond Q4. International GMV increased 32%, while B2B GMV grew 74%. Local payment methods, including OXXO in Mexico, help merchants reach shoppers who don’t use cards. B2B also opens markets beyond Shopify’s traditional consumer brands. Its $4.7 billion in cash and marketable securities provides ample funding for continued expansion.

AI could also become a more meaningful contributor as these channels mature. Management said AI-referred orders reached 3.3x last year’s level, outpacing traffic growth of 2.6x. Volumes remain small, so I wouldn’t build an aggressive near-term forecast around them. However, better product discovery could contribute more in 2027 and beyond. Alongside deeper payments adoption, that gives Shopify credible ways to outperform current earnings estimates.

Shopify’s Valuation Still Demands Too Much

Now, despite this strong outlook, Shopify’s valuation still looks too high. Even following the post-results sell-off, consensus earnings per share (EPS) of $1.89 implies 80.9x 2026 earnings. Estimates of $2.45 for 2027 and $3.19 for 2028 imply 62.47x and 47.95x, respectively. Those forecasts already assume roughly 29%–30% annual EPS growth.

At 40x 2028 EPS, the shares would be worth about $127. This means that investors could get the earnings growth they expect and still lose money.

Shopify’s own history shows why the starting price matters. Shares ended 2021 at a split-adjusted $137.74, barely below today’s level. Revenue has since grown from $4.6 billion to more than $14 billion on a trailing basis. Multiple compression absorbed almost all that business growth. I think today’s valuation leaves investors exposed to a similar outcome if growth slows.

Cash flow also looks expensive. At roughly $183 billion in market value, my $3.4 billion forward annual FCF assumption implies about 54x cash flow. Also, note that stock-based compensation (SBC) was $140 million in Q3, with $155 million expected in Q4. Adding it back boosts the company’s reported cash flow. However, shareholders bear dilution or the cost of offsetting buybacks.

The $5 billion buyback authorization deserves credit. Still, Q3 basic weighted-average shares fell only about 1% year-over-year. With no dividend, future earnings growth must do most of the work. Faster growth could justify the premium, but I see insufficient protection if expectations disappoint.

Is Shopify Stock a Buy?

Wall Street remains more optimistic, with a Strong Buy consensus based on 26 Buys and four Holds. The average price target of $180.82 implies 18.16% upside from today’s stock price.

Conclusion

I am now bearish on SHOP despite its strong near-term outlook and promising AI opportunity. The business could keep executing well through 2027 and beyond. However, shareholders are already paying heavily for that success. I would prefer a lower starting valuation before relying on earnings growth to deliver attractive returns.

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