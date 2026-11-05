Chord Energy: Buy Rating Reiterated with $228 Price Target Unchanged on Attractive Valuation and Production Upside

Siebert Williams Shank & Co analyst Gabriele Sorbara has reiterated their bullish stance on CHRD stock, giving a Buy rating on October 22.

Gabriele Sorbara gave his rating based on several factors, including Chord Energy’s broadly in-line third-quarter results and better-than-expected fourth-quarter oil production outlook. Although higher capital spending could pressure sentiment and raises questions about the 2027 program, the additional activity may support future production and operating improvements.

He views Chord Energy’s valuation as attractive, supported by a durable free-cash-flow yield that can fund substantial shareholder returns while preserving low financial leverage. Potential efficiency gains from longer well laterals, faster drilling cycles, and chemical initiatives add upside, supporting the unchanged $228 price target and Buy rating.

Sorbara covers the Energy sector, focusing on stocks such as Chord Energy, Comstock Resources, and Ovintiv. According to TipRanks, Sorbara has an average return of 5.8% and a 54.90% success rate on recommended stocks.

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In another report released on October 22, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $178.00 price target.

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