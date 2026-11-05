Micron or SK hynix: One Stock Is Worth Considering on the Dip, the Other Is Likely to Go Sideways, Says Investor

The selling in memory chip stocks is showing no signs of stopping, with Micron (NASDAQ:MU) and SK hynix (NASDAQ:SKHY) extending their losses in Thursday’s premarket trading. Micron is falling another 5% after Wednesday’s 7% plunge, while SK hynix is sinking 6% following a 5% drop in the previous session.

The latest selloff follows Qualcomm’s disappointing quarterly results, which raised concerns about weakening smartphone demand and rising component costs. The chipmaker reported a 26% year-over-year drop in handset revenue to $5.14 billion, suggesting that expensive memory could be hurting device manufacturers. Investors are also reconsidering whether current spending on AI infrastructure can sustain the industry’s recent growth.

However, one investor, who goes by the name Alpha Analyst, believes the recent selloff has made one of these stocks worth considering. He has changed his mind about which one looks more attractive, upgrading Micron to Buy while downgrading SK hynix to Hold (i.e., Neutral). (To watch Alpha Analyst’s track record, click here)

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Previously, the investor preferred the Korean producer, citing cheaper valuations and greater exposure to rising semiconductor prices. Following their latest earnings reports, however, he believes the competitive advantages supporting that position have largely disappeared, making Micron the more appealing investment.

“For that regime ahead, I am more comfortable recommending Micron as a measured Buy,” Alpha Analyst declared.

The investor points out that Micron’s long-term customer contracts could prove particularly valuable as additional manufacturing capacity comes online later this decade. The company has already secured commitments covering more than 75% of its fiscal 2027 shipments, including both long-term agreements and other customer arrangements. Certain contracts extend through 2030 or beyond and are backed by customer deposits.

Such arrangements provide greater financial security should purchasing activity weaken or selling prices begin retreating from elevated levels. Meanwhile, SK hynix has indicated that its DRAM and HBM output is effectively spoken for through 2029, although that outlook includes customer demand still under negotiation rather than exclusively binding contracts.

Another consideration involves profitability, where the gap separating these competitors has narrowed following recent operational improvements at Micron. Micron’s non-GAAP operating margin reached 82.3% during its latest fiscal quarter, compared with about 80% for SK hynix during July-September, although the figures are not calculated on identical accounting bases.

The investor also points to Micron’s plans to increase distributions of surplus cash beginning in December, providing another potential benefit for those purchasing shares following the correction.

However, his preference for Micron goes beyond its plans to return more cash to investors, particularly as slowing memory price increases raise concerns about the industry’s near-term outlook. SK hynix reported sequential NAND price growth in the mid-20% range during its third quarter, compared with mid-50% previously. DRAM increases remained relatively strong, although part of that performance reflected customers shifting toward more expensive high-bandwidth products.

Looking further ahead, Alpha Analyst believes 2028 will prove particularly important for both manufacturers as new factories begin operating. Additional Chinese competition, combined with uncertainty surrounding future data-center investments, could challenge the favorable conditions supporting today’s profitability.

For SK hynix, the investor sees fewer immediate reasons for another sustained rally. The company’s near-term prospects appear well understood, leaving investors waiting for clearer evidence concerning demand beyond next year.

“For SK hynix, the more likely path is sideways until 2028 visibility improves,” Alpha Analyst noted.

That outlook supports his decision to move to the sidelines on the Korean manufacturer, while favoring Micron for its longer-lasting sales agreements and greater protection against future industry volatility.

“Accumulate Micron through the corrections and size positions appropriately because multiple pressures can still arrive as DRAM price growth slows,” the investor summed up. (See MU stock forecast)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured investor. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

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