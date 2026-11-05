Why Palantir Stock (PLTR) Is Still a Buy After Its Q3 Pullback

Palantir Technologies’ (PLTR) stock is still a Buy after its Q3 pullback, in my view, because the market may be underestimating the strength of its underlying business. In Q3, the Florida-based software company delivered yet another beat across the board. Revenue reached $2.31 billion, while adjusted earnings per share (EPS) came in at $0.44, beating expectations by 6% and 8.4%, respectively. Still, the stock pulled back after earnings and has fallen about 20% from its October highs.

In my view, the market may be underestimating some key metrics, especially the record net dollar retention (NDR) of 165% and greater visibility into future revenue. While valuation remains the biggest risk, I believe the recent correction has created an attractive opportunity. My projections suggest meaningful upside potential, supporting my Buy rating on PLTR.

The Real Standout from Palantir’s Q3

Beyond the headline numbers, one of the most impressive metrics from Palantir’s Q3 was NDR, which rose from 157% in Q2 to 165%. Put simply, this means the same customer base generated 65% more revenue over the past 12 months than in the previous 12 months, even after accounting for lower spending or customer losses. Yet what makes this figure truly impressive is the scale at which Palantir is achieving it.

Promotion

55% Off TipRanks

Unlock powerful investing tools with TipRanks Premium to make smarter, more confident investment decisions

Subscribe to TipRanks Smart Investor Newsletter, and discover new investing opportunities with data-backed stock picks

As the chart below shows, Palantir’s NDR stood at just 107% in Q3 2023, when the company generated around $558 million in quarterly revenue. Three years later, quarterly revenue surpassed $2.3 billion, while NDR reached 165%. In other words, even after quadrupling its revenue, Palantir managed to sharply accelerate spending growth among its existing customers.

To put this into perspective, Snowflake (SNOW), another major software and data company, reported an NDR of 126% in its most recent quarter. Although the two companies calculate NDR somewhat differently, this comparison helps show just how impressive Palantir’s result is.

Palantir’s Growth Story Has More Visibility than Ever

Perhaps the biggest benefit of such a high NDR is greater visibility into future revenue growth — something investors highly value. Unlike companies that must constantly win new contracts to grow, Palantir already has an established customer base that keeps increasing its spending.

To illustrate, a customer base generating $1 billion in annual revenue would generate $1.65 billion with an NDR of 165%, even without adding a single new customer. While this isn’t a projection for next year, it shows how much growth Palantir can generate from its existing relationships. This visibility doesn’t depend on NDR alone.

At the end of Q3, Palantir had $13.4 billion in Remaining Deal Value (RDV), up 55% year-over-year. Meanwhile, its Remaining Performance Obligations (RPO), a more conservative measure of contracted revenue not yet recognized, reached around $4.9 billion, up 88%.

More importantly, Palantir expects to recognize about 44% of that RPO, or roughly $2.15 billion, as revenue over the next 12 months. Another 37%, or around $1.8 billion, is expected to be recognized between months 13 and 36. In other words, Palantir already has billions in future revenue lined up, even before factoring in new deals.

Palantir’s Sky-High Valuation Doesn’t Rule Out More Upside

This combination of a 165% NDR, growing contracted revenue, and adjusted operating margins of 62% helps explain why Palantir trades at a sky-high 123x trailing earnings and 57x EV/revenue. However, such steep valuations leave virtually no room for error.

Q3 wasn’t without warning signs. While revenue grew 96%, total contract value increased just 6% year-over-year, and RPO remained nearly flat from Q2. This raises valuation concerns, even though it doesn’t suggest structural deterioration.

To put this into numbers, I’m starting with Palantir’s revenue guidance of $8.53 billion for 2026. Assuming 50% growth in 2027, revenue would reach approximately $12.8 billion.

Applying a 43x EV/Revenue multiple — still quite high, but potentially conservative given it is PLTR’s five-year historical average — gives an enterprise value of roughly $550 billion. Adding $10.4 billion in net cash brings the equity value to around $561 billion.

Dividing that by approximately 2.57 billion diluted shares gives me a price target of $218, implying about 27% upside from recent levels. So, while valuation remains the biggest risk, I believe the recent correction has opened the door for an attractive rebound, especially if Palantir keeps delivering exceptional growth and maintains its valuation premium.

Is PLTR a Buy, According to Wall Street Analysts?

Wall Street analysts remain mostly bullish on Palantir, though some are still skeptical. Overall, the stock holds a Moderate Buy consensus rating. Of the 25 ratings issued over the past three months, 19 are Buy, four are Hold, and two are Sell. The average Palantir price target stands at $228.86, implying significant 33.29% upside from current levels.

PLTR Stock Falls Even as Business Continues to Accelerate

What stands out most to me about Palantir’s Q3 results is that, while its stock is pulling back, the company’s ability to generate more revenue from existing customers continues to accelerate. For a business already operating at this scale, that says a lot about the strength of its artificial intelligence (AI) platforms.

The valuation remains hard to swallow, no doubt. However, if Palantir can maintain much of this growth, even seemingly inflated multiples may prove justified. Based on its Q3 results and Q4 guidance, there’s little reason to believe momentum is fading. After the pullback, I see a more attractive risk-reward profile, with meaningful upside potential. That’s why I’m sticking with my Buy rating on PLTR.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue