Hola Prime’s Second Deloitte Review Confirms 99.9% One-Hour Payouts, Zero Denials Across $8.43M in Payouts

New York, USA, November 5th, 2026, FinanceWire

12-month operational review of 2.3M trades and 139,000+ accounts confirms 99.9% of payout requests processed in under one hour with zero payout denials.

Hola Prime, a global proprietary trading firm, today announced the publication of its second independent operational review conducted by Deloitte. Expanding its commitment to industry accountability under its new “The Whole Truth” campaign, the 12-month evaluation provides an comprehensive, data-driven look into the firm’s trade execution, account journeys, and payout performance.

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Unlike standard industry marketing claims, the review offers complete operational visibility by evaluating 6,315 payout transactions, 139,320 account records, and approximately 2.3 million trade records across three major trading platforms.

Key Findings from the 12-Month Independent Review:

Payout Processing Performance: 99.9% of payout requests were processed within one hour , backing Hola Prime’s signature 1-Hour Payout commitment. The average payout processing time across the reviewed transactions was 31 minutes.

of payout requests were processed within , backing Hola Prime’s signature 1-Hour Payout commitment. The average payout processing time across the reviewed transactions was 31 minutes. Capital Distributed: $8.43 million was paid out to traders over the last 12-month period till 15th Oct’26, with more than 50% of funded traders receiving more than one (multiple payouts).

was paid out to traders over the last 12-month period till 15th Oct’26, with of funded traders receiving more than one (multiple payouts). Zero Payout Denials: No payout requests were denied during the 12-month assessment period, with 100% of the requests raised, resulting in successful payouts.

No payout requests were denied during the 12-month assessment period, with 100% of the requests raised, resulting in successful payouts. Zero Median Slippage: Trade execution quality across 2.3 million trade records revealed zero median slippage on cTrader across all 10 of Hola Prime’s most frequently traded instruments.

Trade execution quality across 2.3 million trade records revealed on cTrader across all 10 of Hola Prime’s most frequently traded instruments. Unfiltered Performance Data: Evaluation pass rates ranged between 22.53% and 32.41% across account plans, reflecting the real traders’ outcomes rather than curated success stories.

“Every prop firm claims they pay their traders, we believe traders deserve proof over promises,” said Somesh Kapuria, CEO of Hola Prime. “That’s why we’ve opened 12 months of operational data to independent scrutiny for the second time. We are publishing the reviewed numbers by a reputed Big four Audit firm, that make us proud alongside the realistic metrics that usually get hidden behind marketing spin. Trust shouldn’t be requested; it must be demonstrated.”

Through The Whole Truth initiative, Hola Prime is challenging the broader proprietary trading sector to move away from unverified payout screenshots and adopt regular, third-party operational verification as standard practice.

The full Deloitte review is available to the public at www.holaprime.com.

About Hola Prime

Hola Prime is a global proprietary trading firm empowering skilled traders worldwide with funded accounts and direct access to significant capital across Forex, commodities, and indices. Built on its industry-first 1-Hour Payout model and a commitment to radical transparency, Hola Prime was named Global Most Transparent Prop Firm 2025 by Finance Magnates and Fastest Payout Prop Firm MEA 2026 by UF Awards. Backed by a 4.6 Trustpilot rating and an active global community under #WeAreTraders, Hola Prime is redefining industry expectations.

Contact

Manya Bhardwaj

HolaPrime

contactus@holaprime.com



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