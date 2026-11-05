National Grid: Strong H1 Earnings and Raised Outlook Reinforce Upgrade Amid Accelerating Investment

Morgan Stanley analyst Robert Pulleyn has maintained their bullish stance on NG stock, giving a Buy rating today.

Robert Pulleyn’s rating is based on National Grid’s stronger-than-expected first-half earnings, with adjusted EPS exceeding market expectations despite some operating divisions falling short. The company also raised its full-year EPS growth outlook to 15–16%, reinforcing confidence in near-term performance. The upgrade was partly supported by gains at National Grid Partners, but it still signals improving earnings momentum.

National Grid is making substantial progress on its investment program, including a 32% year-on-year increase in first-half capital expenditure and a higher full-year spending target of about £13.5 billion. Management maintained its longer-term target of 8–10% annual EPS growth through fiscal 2031, while net debt was below consensus and the dividend continued to rise broadly in line with inflation. Together, these factors support the view that the company can deliver attractive regulated-growth returns.

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According to TipRanks, Pulleyn is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.2% and a 52.51% success rate.

In another report released today, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a £13.80 price target.

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