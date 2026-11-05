Disappointing Q3 and Weak Americas Performance Support Sell Rating; Price Target Unchanged at $4.40

In a report released today, Javier Martinez Olcoz Cerdan from Morgan Stanley maintained a Sell rating on GoodYear Tire, with a price target of $4.40 .

Javier Martinez de Olcoz Cerdan gave his rating based on several factors, beginning with a disappointing third quarter that showed pressure on profitability despite revenue modestly exceeding expectations. Revenue fell 2.3% year over year to $4.54 billion, while segment operating income came in 20% below consensus and the margin contracted sharply. Adjusted EPS was negative $0.11 versus an expected $0.04, and free cash flow was substantially worse than forecast, highlighting earnings and cash-generation risk.

Americas was the main weakness: operating income was 33% below consensus as lower volumes, inflation, under-absorbed plants, tariffs, and other costs offset operational gains. APAC was in line, but FY26 assumptions imply fourth-quarter SOI of about $160 million versus $258 million expected, despite lower capex and restructuring-payment estimates. The unchanged $4.40 target sits below the $4.55 share price, reinforcing the negative risk-reward and the Sell rating.

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According to TipRanks, Martinez Olcoz Cerdan is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.4% and a 50.65% success rate. Martinez Olcoz Cerdan covers the Consumer Cyclical sector, focusing on stocks such as GoodYear Tire, Stellantis, and Autoliv.

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