AMD Stock Is Still Too Expensive for Me to Buy

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) stock remains too expensive for me to buy. The central processing unit (CPU) and graphics processing unit (GPU) semiconductor designer has delivered strong earnings in a weak semiconductor market, with revenue up 45% and a $17 billion fourth-quarter revenue outlook. However, because the market has started to question the overall durability of current artificial intelligence (AI) demand forecasts, this is not an obvious buy-the-dip opportunity.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index (SOXX) is now down about 30% from its all-time high, based on Nasdaq’s (NDAQ) latest reading. With AMD as one of its critical components, I’m not a fan of buying downward momentum, so I’m neutral on the stock.

Let’s Give AMD Credit Where It’s Due

AMD deserves credit for its third-quarter results, with revenue up 45% year-over-year and data center sales up 97% for the same period. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) increased 74%, and adjusted operating margin expanded from 24% to 29%. The very fact that earnings grew faster than sales gives investors a concrete reason to remain invested in the company despite the current sector sell-off. I can admit that, even while recognizing that the stock isn’t for me at its current technical position on the chart.

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Management’s fourth-quarter guidance was also strong, with revenue forecast at $17 billion, up approximately 66% year-over-year at the midpoint. On the earnings call, management also said it expects company revenue to grow more than 80% in 2027, with server CPU revenue roughly doubling. In terms of growth rates, 2027 might be the peak year for semiconductor companies, especially AMD. Meanwhile, non-data-center segments are lagging behind the AI-fueled pace. Third-quarter Client and Gaming revenue fell 8% year-over-year.

The real weakness I saw in the stock this quarter was free cash flow. AMD’s FCF fell to $554 million from $1,530 million a year earlier as the company increased investment in inventory and production capacity. That supports the coming production ramp but exposes the business if demand falters and estimates are revised down.

AMD’s Valuation Is Too Expensive for My Liking

AMD’s valuation is too expensive for my liking, with a forward non-GAAP P/E of 60.61x. However, its reported non-GAAP price-to-earnings-growth (PEG) ratio is only 0.88, about 20% lower than the sector median. That is why I find the current valuation more justifiable at first glance.

However, 2027 is an outlier year, with over 100% normalized earnings growth expected by analysts. For the years following this, I use about 40% annual EPS growth as my baseline. That is why I expect a major contraction in the valuation before more stable upside resumes.

I have reconstructed the PEG ratio myself using 40% annual EPS growth while holding the forward P/E constant, rather than relying on 2027’s exceptional growth, which I believe is already priced in. My normalized PEG for AMD is 1.59, compared with the sector’s reported 1.09. Using those rounded figures, AMD is roughly 40% overvalued in my analysis if I treat the sector benchmark as fair value. That is primarily why I am not a buyer of AMD stock today and why I give it a neutral rating.

Here’s What Would Change My Mind on AMD

For me to get bullish on AMD stock, I’d need to see its earnings estimates revised substantially up. However, I find that unlikely because 40% annual growth is already extreme. Alternatively, I would need to see the market willing to price AMD with a durable “excellence” premium. I don’t find this impossible, but I question how likely it is given that semiconductors are notoriously cyclical and can trade at discounts as a result.

Another possibility is that the stock price consolidates through 2027. This would mean that the company’s earnings catch up to the price, making the overall valuation more reasonable for a long-term investor like me. Some of the recent price action looks like consolidation to me, but I think we’ll likely see a meaningful correction in 2027 instead.

My preferred buying threshold is a normalized PEG below 1. Holding my earnings and growth assumptions constant, that implies a price below roughly $309, compared with about $350 where I would start reassessing the stock.

What Does Wall Street Say About AMD?

Wall Street gives AMD a consensus Strong Buy rating, based on 26 Buys, four Holds, and no Sells. The $649.44 average price target indicates 32.87% upside potential.

Personally, I think those estimates are too optimistic, but that level of analyst support is enough to keep me neutral rather than bearish in the short term.

AMD Is Here to Stay, but Not at This Price

I have no doubt AMD will remain an integral part of global technology, but its business excellence does not guarantee a lasting premium in its stock price. I consider 2027’s exceptional growth fully priced into AMD stock, and I think we’ll likely see a correction in 2027. That is when I’d be more inclined to buy. For now, I remain neutral on AMD until my normalized PEG is below 1.

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