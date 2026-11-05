TKO Group: Buy Rating Reaffirmed as UFC Momentum Drives EBITDA Upside; $240 Price Target Maintained

In a report released today, Ian S. Moore from Bernstein maintained a Buy rating on TKO Group Holdings, with a price target of $240.00 .

Ian S. Moore has given his Buy rating due to a combination of factors, led by TKO’s strong UFC momentum and attractive monetization prospects. UFC revenue surged about 60% year over year in the quarter, attendance and streaming reach remained robust, and profitability grew faster than sales, while higher fighter costs are now largely embedded, supporting expectations for more than 90% incremental EBITDA conversion in 2027.

He also sees meaningful upside from UFC partnership expansion, WWE’s broader distribution and expected margin improvement, and Zuffa Boxing’s potential to gain reach through additional media platforms and venues. Moore raised 2026 EBITDA by roughly $10 million and 2027 estimates by $15 million, sees a clear path to 9% EBITDA growth in 2027, and maintained the $240 price target alongside the Buy rating.

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S. Moore covers the Communication Services sector, focusing on stocks such as TKO Group Holdings, Spotify, and Live Nation Entertainment. According to TipRanks, S. Moore has an average return of -1.7% and a 51.61% success rate on recommended stocks.

In another report released today, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $218.00 price target.

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