Circle’s Strong Execution and Liquidity Leadership Support Buy Rating as Price Target Rises to $145

Analyst Gautam Chhugani from Bernstein maintained a Buy rating on Circle Internet Group, Inc. Class A and increased the price target to $145.00 from $140.00.

Gautam Chhugani has given his Buy rating due to a combination of strong quarterly execution and Circle’s durable liquidity advantages. Third-quarter revenue, earnings per share, and adjusted EBITDA exceeded expectations, while USDC transaction volumes and its share of stablecoin activity grew substantially, indicating that the network remains highly useful despite relatively stable circulation.

Chhugani recognizes that competition is intensifying as rivals offer partners more attractive economics, but believes Circle can strengthen its position by expanding into payments and integrating USDC into traditional financial infrastructure. With the shares trading well below the revised $145 price target, he sees meaningful upside if Circle converts its liquidity leadership and growing usage into more defensible, diversified fee income.

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In another report released today, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $130.00 price target.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 208 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CRCL in relation to earlier this year.

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