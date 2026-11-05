TKO Group Holdings: Buy Rating Reiterated with Unchanged $225 Price Target and Upside Potential

Bank of America Securities analyst Brent Navon CFA reiterated a Buy rating on TKO Group Holdings today and set a price target of $225.00.

Brent Navon CFA gave his rating based on several factors, including TKO Group Holdings’ ownership of premium intellectual property and exposure to attractive segments such as live events, sports, and media. He views this combination as relatively defensive while offering opportunities for continued expansion through international rights, sponsorships, boxing, and other partnerships. Stronger performance at IMG and increased 2026 revenue and EBITDA guidance also support confidence in the company’s operating outlook.

TKO’s planned share repurchases, substantial remaining authorization, and expectations for further revenue and EBITDA growth in 2027 reinforce the investment case. Navon also believes the upcoming investor day could clarify long-term growth initiatives, margin expansion, and capital-allocation priorities, while improved geopolitical conditions could benefit sentiment. Against a current price of $193.48, the unchanged $225 price target indicates meaningful upside and supports the reiterated Buy rating.

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In another report released today, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $218.00 price target.

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