McDonald’s Buy Rating Maintained as U.S. Momentum Recovers; Price Target Unchanged at $320

In a report released today, Dennis Geiger from UBS maintained a Buy rating on McDonald’s, with a price target of $320.00 .

Dennis Geiger’s rating is based on several factors supporting McDonald’s improving outlook. Global comparable sales remained resilient despite economic pressure, while U.S. performance began strengthening as value-focused marketing, digital promotions, beverage offerings, and better restaurant execution improved customer traffic. These developments suggest that recent weakness may be temporary and that sales momentum can continue recovering into 2027.





The upcoming McDonald’s NEXT strategy adds further potential through entry-level value options, expanded digital deals, and initiatives aimed at improving franchisee profitability. Geiger also sees the shares as attractively valued near the lower end of their historical range, while the company’s defensive business model may provide earnings stability in uncertain markets. Accordingly, he maintains a Buy rating and an unchanged price target of $320.

According to TipRanks, Geiger is an analyst with an average return of -0.2% and a 50.39% success rate. Geiger covers the Consumer Cyclical sector, focusing on stocks such as McDonald’s, Dutch Bros Inc, and Darden Restaurants.

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In another report released today, Wells Fargo also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $300.00 price target.

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